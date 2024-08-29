Kyle Shanahan just got terrible news with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2024 season.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to reach the Super Bowl trying to finally get their revenge to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams are in the middle of huge contract negotiations, that shouldn’t be a distraction for a stellar roster with names such as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or Nick Bosa.

Now, one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL just lost a huge piece of their offense before the start of the 2024 season. It’s been a very complicated month for general manager, John Lynch.

Who got injured with the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have lost Elijah Mitchell for the entire 2024 season. Although Christian McCaffrey is undoubtedly their starting running back, Mitchell was crucial to bring depth at the position.

According to many reports, Elijah Mitchell suffered a severe hamstring injury while practicing and the recovery process will take months. He was supposed to be the No.2 running back behind McCaffrey. Now, Jordan Mason could get that call.