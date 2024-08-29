Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers and Kyle Shanahan lose key player with injury for the entire 2024 season

Kyle Shanahan just got terrible news with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2024 season.

Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to reach the Super Bowl trying to finally get their revenge to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams are in the middle of huge contract negotiations, that shouldn’t be a distraction for a stellar roster with names such as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel or Nick Bosa.

Now, one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL just lost a huge piece of their offense before the start of the 2024 season. It’s been a very complicated month for general manager, John Lynch.

Who got injured with the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have lost Elijah Mitchell for the entire 2024 season. Although Christian McCaffrey is undoubtedly their starting running back, Mitchell was crucial to bring depth at the position.

According to many reports, Elijah Mitchell suffered a severe hamstring injury while practicing and the recovery process will take months. He was supposed to be the No.2 running back behind McCaffrey. Now, Jordan Mason could get that call.

NFL News: Jerry Jones accepts final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones accepts final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf.

