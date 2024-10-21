NFL News: Bill Belichick fires back at Jerod Mayo's criticism towards the Patriots

After a tough start to the NFL season for the New England Patriots, head coach Jerod Mayo criticized part of his roster. Legendary coach Bill Belichick responded to his comments.

The tough loss on Sunday for the New England Patriots had repercussions after the game. During the post-game press conference following the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Jerod Mayo was very critical of some players. In response, none other than the authoritative voice of Bill Belichick quickly came to the forefront.

The former multi-champion coach in Foxborough is currently in his first season away from the sidelines, working as an NFL analyst. Having firsthand knowledge of the situation in New England, he was blunt in his remarks regarding Mayo’s comments after the loss to the Jaguars.

In a recent appearance on @ThePatMcAfeeShow , Belichick spoke about the current state of his former players: “It’s a lot of the same players from last year. I’m kinda hurt for those guys because to call them soft, they are not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one.”

On Sunday morning, in their most recent game played in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars decisively defeated the Patriots 32-16. As a result, Mayo’s team heads into Week 8 of the competition with a disappointing record of 1-6.

Mayo delivers a tough message to his players

Following their sixth consecutive loss, this time against the Jaguars, coach Jerod Mayo faced the media and delivered a clear message to his players.

“Disappointing game. We came out and we started fast. What I’d say is, look, we’re a soft football team across the board. You talk about what makes a tough football team, that’s being able to run the ball, that’s being able to stop the run, and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today,” the HC stated.

New England Patriots Head coach Jerod Mayo during the New England Patriots NFL, American Football Herren, USA team training and press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Harrow School Sports Complex, Garlands Lane, Harrow, HA1 3GF on the 18 October 2024.

New England Patriots upcoming matches

vs New York Jets, Week 8

vs Tennessee Titans, Week 9

vs Chicago Bears, Week 10

vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 11

vs Miami Dolphins, Week 12

