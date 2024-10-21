Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick fires back at Jerod Mayo's criticism towards the Patriots

After a tough start to the NFL season for the New England Patriots, head coach Jerod Mayo criticized part of his roster. Legendary coach Bill Belichick responded to his comments.

Coaching legend Bill Belichick before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 16th, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireCoaching legend Bill Belichick before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 16th, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

By Matías Persuh

The tough loss on Sunday for the New England Patriots had repercussions after the game. During the post-game press conference following the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Jerod Mayo was very critical of some players. In response, none other than the authoritative voice of Bill Belichick quickly came to the forefront.

The former multi-champion coach in Foxborough is currently in his first season away from the sidelines, working as an NFL analyst. Having firsthand knowledge of the situation in New England, he was blunt in his remarks regarding Mayo’s comments after the loss to the Jaguars.

In a recent appearance on @ThePatMcAfeeShow , Belichick spoke about the current state of his former players: “It’s a lot of the same players from last year. I’m kinda hurt for those guys because to call them soft, they are not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one.”

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, in their most recent game played in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars decisively defeated the Patriots 32-16. As a result, Mayo’s team heads into Week 8 of the competition with a disappointing record of 1-6.

Advertisement

Mayo delivers a tough message to his players

Following their sixth consecutive loss, this time against the Jaguars, coach Jerod Mayo faced the media and delivered a clear message to his players.

NFL News: 49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk&#039;s injury raises major concerns

see also

NFL News: 49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk's injury raises major concerns

Disappointing game. We came out and we started fast. What I’d say is, look, we’re a soft football team across the board. You talk about what makes a tough football team, that’s being able to run the ball, that’s being able to stop the run, and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today,” the HC stated.

Advertisement
Jerod Mayo Head Coach

New England Patriots Head coach Jerod Mayo during the New England Patriots NFL, American Football Herren, USA team training and press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Harrow School Sports Complex, Garlands Lane, Harrow, HA1 3GF on the 18 October 2024.

New England Patriots upcoming matches

  • vs New York Jets, Week 8
  • vs Tennessee Titans, Week 9
  • vs Chicago Bears, Week 10
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 11
  • vs Miami Dolphins, Week 12
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival
Sports

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Jalen Milroe's struggles
College Football

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Jalen Milroe's struggles

NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'
NFL

NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

NBA News: 76ers HC Nick Nurse gives promising injury update on Joel Embiid
NBA

NBA News: 76ers HC Nick Nurse gives promising injury update on Joel Embiid

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo