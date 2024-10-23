NFL News: Jerod Mayo offers strong self-critique on the tough reality facing the Patriots

The New England Patriots are facing unexpected challenges this NFL season, prompting many to reconsider the franchise's direction. HC Jerod Mayo didn't hold back in his self-critique of his performance leading the team.

Entering Week 8 of the NFL season, one of the biggest disappointments has undoubtedly been the New England Patriots . With just one win this season, Jerod Mayo ‘s squad is on a six-game losing streak. The head coach is taking responsibility for the situation and acknowledges that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

In his regular Wednesday press conference, the current head coach of the Patriots emphasized the importance of focusing on what happens within the organization and downplaying outside opinions: “Look, like I said, my main focus is the guys inside of this building, not only the players, but also the coaches and the rest of the staff,” Mayo said.

“Look, as soon as we turn this thing around, then we’ll be OK. It comes down to wins and losses. That’s what it comes down to, and that’s what you’re ultimately judged by,” HC also stated.

What was thought to be a surprising season for the Patriots following their Week 1 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals has quickly turned downhill. Starting with their second game, the team struggled to find their footing, whether with Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye at quarterback.

Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mayo and his responsibility at the helm of the team

The current state of the Patriots in this NFL season is undoubtedly below expectations, and the coach is the first to acknowledge it, along with the opinions forming around the situation.

In the press conference, Mayo addressed the current state of his team, stating that the focus right now is on improvement and preparing for the New York Jets: “Like I always tell you guys, I always take this opportunity to speak with you guys really with the understanding that I’m talking to the players, right?” Mayo said.

“I’m talking to the players. Obviously, there are things where I’m talking to the fans as well, but the message for those guys is it’s all about the Jets, and we’re moving forward. Obviously, there’s a lot of noise out there, and I said, ‘We are what our record is, and we have to get better.’ That ultimately is my responsibility, and look, I take all the blame, and it’s fine. It’s moving on to the Jets,” Mayo finally concluded.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the immediate goal of escaping their current situation, the Patriots face a tough series of upcoming matchups that will test whether they can turn things around or if this season is destined to be a lost cause.

