NFL News: Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo issues strong message to players following loss to Jaguars

Following another defeat in the NFL, New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo was direct in addressing his players' performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 7 of the NFL brought another defeat for the New England Patriots, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game played in London. Head Coach Jerod Mayo expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of play displayed by his players and made strong statements about it following the tough loss.

In a game where Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence stood out as the star, the New England players were outmatched at several points, culminating in a 32-16 defeat.

Once the match concluded, Head Coach Jerod Mayo spoke at a press conference and was very critical of his team’s performance against the Jaguars: “Disappointing game,” he told reporters.

“Disappointing game. We came out and we started fast. What I’d say is, look, we’re a soft football team across the board. You talk about what makes a tough football team, that’s being able to run the ball, that’s being able to stop the run, and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today,” the HC also stated.

The New England Patriots allowed Jacksonville to rush for 171 yards at an average of 4.4 yards per carry, including two touchdowns. In contrast, the Patriots managed only 38 yards on 15 carries (2.5 yards per carry), with their quarterback contributing 18 of those yards.

Mayo acknowledges where the Jaguars were stronger

The sixth consecutive loss for the Patriots has caused widespread discontent within the staff, not only due to the results but also because of the players’ performance. Mayo felt that his players had limited possession of the ball: “They controlled the ball for most of the day,” Mayo said.

“Their run game averaged over 4.5 yards per carry. Our run game, I’m not sure what the average was, but it wasn’t good. Look, back to the drawing board. We can’t sit here and pout. We’ve just got to put a game together,” the HC finally concluded.

New England Patriots upcoming matches

vs New York Jets, October 27th

vs Tennessee Titans, November 3rd

vs Chicago Bears, November 10th

vs Los Angeles Rams, November 17th

vs Miami Dolphins, November 24th

