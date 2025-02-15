MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message on Marcus Stroman’s future with Yankees after 40-pitch session

Aaron Boone is preparing for the upcoming season by making all possible adjustments to the New York Yankees roster, focusing especially on the pitching staff. Marcus Stroman could be a key piece in the rotation, prompting the manager to address his status after watching him throw 40 pitches in a training session.

According to Boone, he saw Stroman throw multiple pitches and appeared pleased with the results, stating, “You can tell he’s ready to go.” The pitcher looked sharp, with Boone noting that his command and intensity were solid, adding, “Shapes of pitches were solid.”

Boone had high praise for Stroman, which could suggest he is being considered for a starting role rather than a bullpen spot—something Stroman himself recently made clear he was against. While Boone acknowledged that the pitcher is “in a good spot,” the final decision has yet to be made.

