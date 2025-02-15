Trending topics:
NFL

MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message on Marcus Stroman’s future with Yankees after 40-pitch session

The New York Yankees could incorporate Marcus Stroman into their defensive strategy for the upcoming season, especially now that Aaron Boone spoke highly of the pitcher after watching him throw.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-3.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being ejected in the top of the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-3.

Aaron Boone is preparing for the upcoming season by making all possible adjustments to the New York Yankees roster, focusing especially on the pitching staff. Marcus Stroman could be a key piece in the rotation, prompting the manager to address his status after watching him throw 40 pitches in a training session.

According to Boone, he saw Stroman throw multiple pitches and appeared pleased with the results, stating, “You can tell he’s ready to go.” The pitcher looked sharp, with Boone noting that his command and intensity were solid, adding, “Shapes of pitches were solid.”

Boone had high praise for Stroman, which could suggest he is being considered for a starting role rather than a bullpen spot—something Stroman himself recently made clear he was against. While Boone acknowledged that the pitcher is “in a good spot,” the final decision has yet to be made.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Lakers news: Dalton Knecht claims to have a mission within the franchise after failed trade
NBA

Lakers news: Dalton Knecht claims to have a mission within the franchise after failed trade

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Lakers’ LeBron James shares emotional message ahead of NBA All-Star Game
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James shares emotional message ahead of NBA All-Star Game

Alex Bregman’s Spot at 2B on Opening Day in Question Due to a Red Sox Teammate
MLB

Alex Bregman’s Spot at 2B on Opening Day in Question Due to a Red Sox Teammate

Better Collective Logo