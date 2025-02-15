NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud makes something clear about his future in the league

The Houston Texans have had a solid campaign in the NFL in terms of results, despite not advancing further in the most recent playoffs. A large part of this success can be attributed to the stellar play of CJ Stroud, who developed a strong connection with the fans. The hope of these fans is to see the QB stay with the franchise for many years, a situation on which the former Ohio State star shared his thoughts.

During a recent event organized by Travis Scott called the Cactus Jack HBCU Softball Classic, Stroud had the opportunity to speak with the press. In a heartfelt message to the Texans’ community, he expressed his intention to stay with the team for a long time, though he acknowledged that it’s not solely up to him.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Stroud started. “Shoutout to Trav and what he’s doing and the Cactus Jack foundation and putting this great show on. I love Houston, man. I pray every day and I just thank God for the opportunity to be here every day. So, I hope I’m here for 100 years and whatever the Lord allows me to be. I’m super, super blessed and grateful.”

The player’s numbers over these two years in Houston are undeniable: he’s thrown for 7,835 yards and 43 touchdowns. In addition to this, he has the 4th-most passing yards in franchise history.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The uncertain future of Stefon Diggs

The 31-year-old veteran will need to assess his situation with the franchise as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His serious knee injury casts doubt on any decision moving forward, and his future with the the team remains uncertain.

Andre Johnson, the legendary Texans player and Hall of Famer, shared his perspective on the situation with the press. According to his opinion, he would not hesitate to keep Diggs on the roster despite what happened last season.

“You always want to see a great player come back,” Johnson said during an interview at Travis Scott’s charity baseball game. “You hate to see what happened with him tearing his ACL. Even seeing what happened with Tank, those are the things you never want to see in the game of football. Two great players. Hopefully, Diggs is able to come back and continue to play here. I think he loves the city, loves the organization from the feedback I’ve gotten from him. We’ll see what happens.”

Ryan provides an injury update on Tank Dell

One of the most negative aspects for the Houston Texans last season was the severe injury to Tank Dell. The talented WR had to leave the season due to a gruesome leg injury, which included tearing his ACL, MCL, and LCL.

Regarding this situation, the HC DeMeco Ryans made an important injury update to the press: “Tank is definitely in much better spirits. Encouraged with his process and where he is. I’m excited for Tank,” Ryans said. “It’s great to see him just with that smile back on his face.”

“We know he went through a devastating injury there. Hated to lose him, but he’s on the right track,” he also added. “We’ll see where he ends up as he continues to progress through his rehab.”