Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys got extraordinary news as they're trying to reach a deal with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are facing a financial crossroad before the 2024 season. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons want big contract extensions, but, the owner doesn’t seem convinced to make a move.

The numbers are really complicated for Jones. Prescott will expect at least $60 million per year to become the highest paid player in history, while Lamb and Parsons will ask for $35 million per year as starting benchmark.

However, in this chaotic scenario due to the salary cap in the NFL, Jerry Jones just got incredible news about the state of the franchise. Money keeps coming for America’s Team.

Are the Dallas Cowboys the most valuable team in the world?

According to a report from Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys just became the first team in sports history to have a $10 billion value. The staggering number for Jerry Jones is $10.32 billion.

What are the most valuable NFL teams?

The Top 5 of most valuable teams in the NFL is completed by the Los Angeles Rams ($7.79 billion), the New York Giants ($7.65 billion), the New England Patriots ($7.31 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($6.86 billion).

The New York Jets are in sixth place ($6.8 billion) followed by the Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion), the Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion), the Las Vegas Raiders ($6.7 billion) and the Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion).

