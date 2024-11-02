Jerry Jones gave a surprising answer when asked if the Dallas Cowboys could still make a big trade.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, considering a 3-4 start in the 2024 season, a championship doesn’t seem like a realistic target.

However, the controversial owner cannot give up because the race for the NFC East is still wide open with the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Cowboys aren’t favorites, they have to play both teams twice.

So, before the upcoming NFL trade deadline, Jones sent a very intriguing message about the team’s current situation. In a surprising turn of events, Dak Prescott could get some help.

Did the Cowboys make a trade?

So far, the Dallas Cowboys have been reluctant to make a trade. During the last few weeks, there were many big names available like Davante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins. Nevertheless, Jerry Jones thought his roster was enough to make a championship run.

Now, with a 3-4 record and a daunting schedule, the owner admitted that a blockbuster trade is still possible. It all happened in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “If I see something, we look for all meat on bone out here that can improve our team.”

Then, Jones was reminded that the trade deadline and Election Day are both on November 5 with this question: “Is there a trade that you can make that will steal all the headlines from the election?” Jerry laughed and said: “Oh, yes. I hope we do a little something good to the Cowboys.”

