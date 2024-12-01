Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, at the end of the season, Jerry Jones has to make a big decision about the future head coach for the team.

Although McCarthy got 36 regular season wins from 2021 to 2023, the current situation of the franchise, with a 5-7 record, puts him absolutely on the hot seat if he fails to reach the playoffs.

However, the positive news for the Cowboys is that two consecutive victories over the Commanders and Giants keep their hopes alive. If they manage to qualify without Dak Prescott, that would be an impressive achievement.

Will Mike McCarthy get contract extension from Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones hasn’t made an official announcement yet about the future of Mike McCarthy. Nevertheless, for a second consecutive week, the owner praised the former Super Bowl champion after legends like Tom Brady and Troy Aikman also emphasized he’s a great head coach. It all happened in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“Not only did Tom Brady talked about what an outstanding coach he is. On Monday Night Football, Troy Aikman spent time on that broadcast talking about how an outstanding coach Mike McCarthy is for the Cowboys. There’s no question. He is a proven Super Bowl coach. He is an outstanding coach. He’s got a great way with people. I know that. I’m one of the people he deals with.”

Who will be the next Cowboys’ head coach?

In the last few weeks, many names have emerged as candidates to become head coach of the Cowboys. Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Deion Sanders or Bill Belichick.

Nevertheless, in very intriguing fashion, Jones keeps praising McCarthy and the way he faces adversity. That makes everyone wonder if a contract extension could be on the way.

“The bottom line is that he’s the entire package. I know there was criticism out there. We all do. He is used to that, but, make no mistake about it, Mike has such detail. He is very innovative in his approach to communication with players and his staff. He is good to work with. I haven’t ever been associated with a coach that wasn’t good to work with. That’s never been an issue.”

