NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admits minor injury could affect him against Vikings

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he has a minor ailment that could complicate his upcoming 2024 NFL games, with a special focus on the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The name Aaron Rodgers and the word “injury” is not something he likes to hear, especially in a positive start to the 2024 NFL season for the New York Jets quarterback, who already seems to have recovered from his torn left Achilles heel. However, the former Green Bay Packers veteran confessed that he is feeling an ailment that could complicate his Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

A narrow 9-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend dropped the Jets to 2-2 in the AFC East. Their two-game winning streak was snapped, and head coach Robert Saleh’s team needs Rodgers at the top of his game to start thinking about the playoffs.

“My knee is a little swollen and banged up after Week 4,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show, which posted the snippet on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The 40-year-old veteran also conceded that the pain could affect his game shape against the Vikings.

In the loss to the Broncos, Rodgers completed 24 of 42 passes for 225 yards, a good performance with no touchdowns or interceptions. In the 2024 NFL, he has completed 82 passes for 849 yards with five touchdowns and one interception this season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers keeps a close eye on Davante Adams situation

While his knee ailment is something to keep an eye on, but not something to worry about right now, Rodgers is keeping a close eye on the status of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The two shared a team with the Green Bay Packers and are looking forward to possibly reuniting with the New York Jets.

Adams’ situation with the Raiders is not the best, especially because of his strained relationship with head coach Antonio Pierce, so his future will surely find a new destination. Rodgers’ Jets appear to be a possibility.

What’s next for the Rodgers’ Jets?

Aaron Rodgers’ Jets will be looking for their third win of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in London, one of two teams off to a perfect 4-0 start this season, an accomplishment they share with the Kansas City Chiefs.