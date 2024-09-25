Trending topics:
NFL News: Jets HC Robert Saleh confirms Aaron Rodgers will miss key teammate due to injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news that Aaron Rodgers is losing one of his key protectors for the upcoming 2024 NFL games.

© (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets

By Ignacio Cairola

After a strong Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be without a key player for at least three weeks.

Rodgers has put in a solid performance to lead the Jets to a 2-0 run after a losing start to the season. The veteran quarterback will be without one of his most effective pass protectors as the Jets look to make it three wins in a row when they host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Robert Saleh has confirmed that right tackle Morgan Moses will miss at least three games. The veteran right tackle suffered a knee injury in the Thursday Night Football win over the Patriots, and the best-case scenario is that the player will not require surgery at this time.

The Jets’ offensive line will lose a key weapon, and Saleh said he expects Morgan to be back before Week 7 of the NFL season. It is a sensitive loss for Rodgers, who has been at his best in recent games. In Week 3 against the Patriots, the quarterback completed 27-of-35 attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Who will replace Morgan Moses?

Aaron Rodgers can look to Robert Saleh to provide a tactical boost to the Jets’ running game. The coach selected first-round pick Olu Fashanu to replace Morgan Moses as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

The New York Jets will be looking for their third win in a row to extend their streak to 3-1 and will face key challenges as they look to build on their hopes for a strong regular season. Here are their upcoming games.

  • Week 4 – New York Jets vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 5 – New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 6 – New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
  • Week 7 – New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Ignacio Cairola

