Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets reveal first update about Aaron Rodgers injury

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had another terrible Sunday. As huge favorites at home, they ended up losing against the Denver Broncos and watched their star quarterback limping off the field in the final seconds. A few days ago, a win facing the New England Patriots was supposed to send a message of […]

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had another terrible Sunday. As huge favorites at home, they ended up losing against the Denver Broncos and watched their star quarterback limping off the field in the final seconds.

A few days ago, a win facing the New England Patriots was supposed to send a message of hope to thousands of fans. However, a reality check showed that this franchise might not be ready for a Super Bowl run.

Now, as it happened in 2023, the big question is how serious is Rodgers’ injury heading into the second month of the calendar. Head coach Robert Saleh had a first update.

Advertisement

How did Aaron Rodgers injury happen?

After the game against the Denver Broncos, Robert Saleh admitted Aaron Rodgers should be fine to play next week facing the Minnesota Vikings in London. “He’s fine. Probably just a tear and wear.”

Meanwhile, the quarterback sounded more worried about his performance than the left leg injury. “I’m banged up a little bit. “I can’t say I had a spectacular game. I missed some throws. The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr gives big praise to Stephen Curry's new teammate
NBA

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr gives big praise to Stephen Curry's new teammate

NFL News: Joe Flacco reacts to outstanding performance in Colts' surprising win vs Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Joe Flacco reacts to outstanding performance in Colts' surprising win vs Steelers

Not the 49ers: Tom Brady reveals unexpected NFL team almost signed him after Patriots exit before Bucs
NFL

Not the 49ers: Tom Brady reveals unexpected NFL team almost signed him after Patriots exit before Bucs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo