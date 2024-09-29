NFL News: Jets reveal first update about Aaron Rodgers injury

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had another terrible Sunday. As huge favorites at home, they ended up losing against the Denver Broncos and watched their star quarterback limping off the field in the final seconds. A few days ago, a win facing the New England Patriots was supposed to send a message of […]

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had another terrible Sunday. As huge favorites at home, they ended up losing against the Denver Broncos and watched their star quarterback limping off the field in the final seconds.

A few days ago, a win facing the New England Patriots was supposed to send a message of hope to thousands of fans. However, a reality check showed that this franchise might not be ready for a Super Bowl run.

Now, as it happened in 2023, the big question is how serious is Rodgers’ injury heading into the second month of the calendar. Head coach Robert Saleh had a first update.

How did Aaron Rodgers injury happen?

After the game against the Denver Broncos, Robert Saleh admitted Aaron Rodgers should be fine to play next week facing the Minnesota Vikings in London. “He’s fine. Probably just a tear and wear.”

Meanwhile, the quarterback sounded more worried about his performance than the left leg injury. “I’m banged up a little bit. “I can’t say I had a spectacular game. I missed some throws. The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws.”

