NFL News: Jets star Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Williams on trade to Steelers

As Week 10 of the NFL regular season approaches, teams are finalizing roster changes for the remainder of the season. Among those making moves is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just announced the acquisition of wide receiver Mike Williams, formerly of the New York Jets and teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Williams, who has recorded 166 receiving yards so far in 2024, joins a Steelers squad currently sitting atop the AFC North standings. Despite his recent contributions to the Jets, New York opted not to retain him, allowing Williams to take on a new role in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers spoke about the trade on The Pat McAfee Show, sharing his perspective on Williams both as a player and a person in the locker room: “Mike’s a quiet guy who just goes about his business. He had a tough injury last year but worked his *** off to make a comeback. He wasn’t around for much of training camp, but he’s been progressing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers continued, “During the season, I really felt his speed coming back. He’s more comfortable with it now, and that’s a tough injury—I know from experience. The mental aspect is what takes the most time.” Williams, now with the Steelers, has a promising opportunity to revitalize his career.

Mike Williams of the New York Jets against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Advertisement

Rodgers on Williams’ move to the Steelers

While Williams’ departure is a significant loss for the Jets, Rodgers believes his former teammate will thrive with Pittsburgh: “Mike’s a good guy, a strong leader. Sometimes, a change of scenery is great for certain players. I mean, it was great for me—I’ve had fun here.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jeff Ulbrich makes something clear about Aaron Rodgers relationship with Davante Adams

Rodgers also commented on the Jets’ future without Williams, and Adams in the lineup: “With Davante around, we all knew targets would be fewer for everyone else—he’s a go-to option. But it gave Mike more opportunities, and I wish him well.”

Advertisement

Williams’ performance with the Jets

Williams leaves New York after one season, during which he made a solid impact prior to Adams joining the roster. Though he didn’t score a touchdown, he proved reliable in clutch situations.

In nine games (three as a starter), Williams recorded 12 receptions on 21 targets, including nine first downs, and totaled 169 receiving yards. With those stats, he had a 52.4 successful percentage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Williams with the Steelers?

Williams will have his first opportunity to suit up for Pittsburgh in their Week 10 matchup in the NFL against the Washington Commanders, the NFC East leaders. After that, he will have to get ready to play against two difficult squads.

Steelers November Schedule:

vs. Commanders – Week 10 – November 10

vs. Ravens – Week 11 – November 17

vs. Browns – Week 12 – November 21