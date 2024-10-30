NFL News: Aaron Rodgers has two new teammates as Jets aim to replace injured player

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets will add two backups to provide answers to an injury that will sideline a player for several weeks in the 2024 NFL season.

The Jets are on a five-game losing streak and sit in last place in the AFC East with a 2-6 record. The tough stretch has forced the New York franchise to make roster changes, which is why Aaron Rodgers will have two new teammates midway through the 2024 NFL season.

In addition to the desire to increase the strength of the squad, there is also the need to replace a starter who will be out for several games with an injury that will keep him out of the Jets lineup for head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Aaron Rodgers will have two new teammates, kickers Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader, who will join the practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter). The addition of both players to the Jets will help cover for kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been placed on injured reserve to recover from a left knee injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether Patterson or Shrader will kick on Thursday Night Football when the Jets face the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium, but one of the two will be the replacement for Zuerlein, who will be out for at least four weeks.

Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets

Advertisement

Zuerlein’s performance as Jets kicker in the 2024 NFL season

Zuerlein has shown low effectiveness throughout the season, converting only 9 of 15 field goals and 13 of 14 extra points. His best game came against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, when he made three field goals. On the other hand, in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, he missed an extra point and a 44-yard field goal that was wide left.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers addresses health concerns ahead of the game against the Texans

More additions for Rodgers’ Jets

The team that has Rodgers as its centerpiece not only added kickers Patterson and Shrader but also signed linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball to the 53-man roster. At the same time, safety Jaylen Key was released from the practice squad.