NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers sign key weapon to help Russell Wilson from Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have finally pulled off the big trade of Aaron Rodgers' former New York Jets teammate to help Russell Wilson in the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally ended their long search for a wide receiver, which is great news for head coach Mike Tomlin and star quarterback Russell Wilson as they look to lead the team to a Super Bowl title in the 2024 NFL season. The new addition comes from the New York Jets, the Aaron Rodgers‘ team.

Last week it was reported that the Steelers were looking at several names at the same time to strengthen their receiving corps, an area in which Tomlin has been particularly keen to have alternatives to George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson. In this case, the newcomer shared a team with Davante Adams, the Jets’ recent acquisition who was wanted by the Pittsburgh franchise.

The player who has been traded from Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to Russell Wilson‘s Steelers is none other than wide receiver Mike Williams. The deal comes in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2025 draft for the New York franchise. The 30-year-old player has finally found a new home after spending several seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Jets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams was one of three players the Steelers were looking to add to their squad, a wide-ranging search that also included Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) and Darius Slayton (New York Giants). However, the former Jets wide receiver was always the most coveted target, and his team was also looking forward to releasing him.

Mike Williams of the New York Jets against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Advertisement

Wide receiver Mike Williams’ 2024 NFL season

Williams’ big signing for the Steelers is a win for Mike Tomlin, who gains an experienced receiver. It’s also a step forward for the 30-year-old, who caught 12 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns in nine games for the Jets this season. It will be a fresh start for his career.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new player from Jets to help Russell Wilson

Mike Tomlin anticipated the arrival of a new player before the deadline trade

Speaking at a press conference a few hours before the 2024 NFL trade deadline, Tomlin refused to give up on the negotiations in anticipation of Williams’ arrival. “We are working on all positions in the trade market. I recognize that we are active participants in trade negotiations. But to be honest, we always are. It’s normal,” said Tomlin.