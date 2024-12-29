Trending topics:
NFL News: Jim Harbaugh collected incredible bonus for leading Justin Herbert and Chargers to the playoffs

Jim Harbaugh's leadership pays off in a big way! After guiding Justin Herbert and the Chargers to the playoffs, Harbaugh earns a stunning bonus. Find out just how much he collected.

Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesJim Harbaugh head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After winning the national championship in college football with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, aiming to revamp a franchise that continues to search for its first Super Bowl win in history.

Although Harbaugh was pursued by several teams, the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers knew that Justin Herbert was the cornerstone on which he would build his project.

Now, in a remarkable achievement, Harbaugh has accomplished his first goal: leading the Chargers to the playoffs. Although he couldn’t win the AFC West due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jim will have a chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

What bonus did Jim Harbaugh collect for leading the Chargers to the playoffs?

A few months ago, Jim Harbaugh signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. In that deal, according to a report by Adam Schefter, the head coach had a very interesting clause if he qualified for the playoffs.

Thanks to the victory against the New England Patriots, Harbaugh earned a big paycheck. “By clinching a wild-card spot, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh collects a $1 million playoff bonus in his contract.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

