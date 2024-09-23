NFL News: Jim Harbaugh loses key player ahead of Week 4 clash with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Bad news for Jim Harbaugh: one of his key defensive players will be unavailable for the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and it’s not due to an injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh couldn’t prevent a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, marking the end of their two-game winning streak. Now, things could get even more challenging in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The primary concern is the absence of safety Derwin James Jr., who has been suspended by the NFL for repeated violations of game rules. Video footage shows James lowering his head to make contact with an opponent during a dangerous hit.

Developing story…