NFL News: Jim Harbaugh loses key player ahead of Week 4 clash with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh couldn’t prevent a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, marking the end of their two-game winning streak. Now, things could get even more challenging in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The primary concern is the absence of safety Derwin James Jr., who has been suspended by the NFL for repeated violations of game rules. Video footage shows James lowering his head to make contact with an opponent during a dangerous hit.
Here’s the hit that earned #Chargers S Derwin James a one-game suspension for repeat violations of the NFL’s safety rules. “The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact. … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated.”
Developing story…