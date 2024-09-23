Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jim Harbaugh loses key player ahead of Week 4 clash with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Bad news for Jim Harbaugh: one of his key defensive players will be unavailable for the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and it’s not due to an injury.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By Richard Tovar

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh couldn’t prevent a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, marking the end of their two-game winning streak. Now, things could get even more challenging in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The primary concern is the absence of safety Derwin James Jr., who has been suspended by the NFL for repeated violations of game rules. Video footage shows James lowering his head to make contact with an opponent during a dangerous hit.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence slams Mike McCarthy for poor coaching
NFL

Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence slams Mike McCarthy for poor coaching

NBA News: Former LeBron James’ Lakers teammate delivers big prediction for Mavs star Luka Doncic
NBA

NBA News: Former LeBron James’ Lakers teammate delivers big prediction for Mavs star Luka Doncic

Carlos Alcaraz says he hopes to mirror major aspect of ‘Big 3’ rivalry with Jannik Sinner
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz says he hopes to mirror major aspect of ‘Big 3’ rivalry with Jannik Sinner

NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate hits free agency
NBA

NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate hits free agency

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo