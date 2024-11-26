NFL News: Khalil Mack sends icy message to Derrick Henry after Chargers’ loss to Ravens

Despite the Los Angeles Chargers falling to the Baltimore Ravens, Khalil Mack didn’t hold back, sending a pointed message to Derrick Henry. In his postgame remarks, Mack appeared to downplay Henry’s presence in the game, adding another layer of intrigue to their rivalry.

Khalil Mack was on the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup, which marked the team’s fourth loss of the season. Following the 30-23 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens, Mack delivered a cold assessment of Ravens running back Derrick Henry, minimizing his performance with sharp remarks.

In postgame comments, Mack dismissed the challenge of facing Derrick Henry and the Ravens. “I don’t think it’s hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again,” Mack stated. During the game, he recorded four total tackles, including one quarterback hit, but his words overshadowed his contributions on the field.

Mack didn’t stop there. He emphasized his desire for another matchup with the Ravens, expressing confidence in his style of play and his ability to counter teams like Baltimore. Despite leading after the first quarter, the Chargers were unable to maintain their edge, failing to win another quarter and ultimately falling short.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three-time Chargers defender has now played nine games this season after missing time due to injury. With 26 tackles in 2024, Mack remains a critical piece of the Chargers’ defense. In his previous two seasons with the franchise, he started all 17 games.

Advertisement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Troy Dye #43 and Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Derrick Henry Dominates Without Scoring

Derrick Henry continued his dominant form with 140 rushing yards against the Chargers, but he surprisingly didn’t reach the end zone. One near-touchdown was overturned by officials, denying him a crucial moment. Henry carried the ball 24 times, far more than the combined rushing attempts of the Chargers’ entire offense, showcasing how integral he is to the Ravens’ game plan.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: John Harbaugh shares post-MNF talk with Jim and sends message to Chargers

Will Ravens and Chargers Face Off Again?

There are no additional regular-season matchups between the Ravens and Chargers in 2024. However, with both teams aiming for postseason contention, a rematch in the playoffs remains a possibility.