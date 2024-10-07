Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong wake-up call to Bengals teammates after loss to Ravens

After another defeat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, QB Joe Burrow was very self-critical regarding the future of the franchise.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during pre-game warmups. NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte , North Carolina. David Beach/CSM
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldCincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during pre-game warmups. NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte , North Carolina. David Beach/CSM

By Matías Persuh

After another defeat for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at the hands of none other than Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the team led by Zac Taylor is slowly drifting away from the title contention in the NFL. Regarding the current state and the team’s poor performance, it was none other than Joe Burrow who delivered a harsh message on the matter.

After losing 41-38 in overtime at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens, one of the leaders of the team was very critical of their current state and stated in a press conference: “We’re not a championship-level team right now,”

“We’re not. I like to think that we’ll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now, we are not, and we have to get better.” Burrow finally concluded.

Advertisement

The Bengals came very close to winning the game, to the point that in overtime they forced a fumble from Lamar Jackson; however, they were unable to capitalize on this situation and lost once again. The team led by Taylor finished Week 5 with a disappointing record of 1-4.

Joe Burrow Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens greets Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the game at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Higgins’ self-criticism about the game

Things have not been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, and the game against the Ravens last Sunday was no exception. Alongside Burrow’s criticisms, Tee Higgins added his thoughts, reflecting on the game once it concluded.

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes something clear about the criticism he’s facing

see also

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes something clear about the criticism he’s facing

Personally, I think we should have gone a little bit more aggressive in the first and second downs just to try to get Evan in better field goal range,” Higgins said to the press.

Advertisement

The WR finally concluded: “You know he makes those from that deep. I’m not putting it on him at all, you know what I’m saying. So it’s a team effort, we lost as a team, but we could have did a better job at putting him in better field goal range to make it an easier kick.”

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

A significant loss for the rest of the season

Not only are the results not favoring the Bengals, but also, after the game against the Ravens, the Cincinnati team announced another loss in the roster, with what appears to be a serious injury that will sidelined the player for the rest of the season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, the player in question is none other than CB Dax Hill.

Advertisement

Rapoport stated: “The #Bengals defense just suffered another loss: Sources say starting CB Dax Hill is feared to have torn his ACL and would be out for the season. Hill had found his stride in a move from safety. Now will refocus on recovery and the 2025 season.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka issues strong wake-up call to teammates ahead of Oregon matchup
College Football

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka issues strong wake-up call to teammates ahead of Oregon matchup

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addresses starting QB situation between Ewers, Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addresses starting QB situation between Ewers, Manning

Stephen A. Smith 'disgusted' with the haters of LeBron and Bronny James
NBA

Stephen A. Smith 'disgusted' with the haters of LeBron and Bronny James

NBA News: LeBron James' emotional reaction to first game with Bronny on Lakers
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' emotional reaction to first game with Bronny on Lakers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo