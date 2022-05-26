The Bears are ready to turn the page and begin the Matt Eberflus era on the right foot. The team didn’t add much talent on offense, but Justin Fields doesn’t seem worried about it.

The Chicago Bears want to leave an extremely disappointing season behind to begin a much brighter chapter in their history. Not only they hired a new coach, but Justin Fields will be taking the reins from day one.

With Matt Nagy no longer at the helm, the team hopes that new head coach Matt Eberflus turns its fortunes around and helps the young quarterback unlock his full potential after a complicated rookie season.

While fans are excited to see Fields as starter from the beginning, many are worried that the team didn’t surround him with elite offensive weapons. However, he wants everyone to believe in this team.

Justin Fields says lacking star wideouts won’t be a problem for Bears

“We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” Fields said in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.”

Fans have every right to demand better players to build around a potential franchise QB. Of course, it would be more exciting if the Bears had one of the wide receivers Fields mentioned. But as long as he can make those around him better, the team should make progress anyway.