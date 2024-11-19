Justin Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, but in Week 11, he missed two crucial field goals, contributing to the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 11, the Baltimore Ravens suffered a dramatic loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Tucker missed two key field goals that could have given his team the win, and now the kicker has opened up on this matter.

The rivalry between the Ravens and the Steelers is one of the most intense in the entire NFL. In Week 11, Baltimore arrived as a slight favorite to win, but Pittsburgh made the best of the home advantage and secured a huge victory.

Baltimore had a big chance to win on different occasions. However, Justin Tucker missed his two field goal attempts , shocking everyone with his uncharacteristically low accuracy during the game.

Justin Tucker gets real on his missed field goals against the Steelers

The Ravens and the Steelers are having a very entertaining race for the AFC North title. While Baltimore appeared as the favorite this year, Pittsburgh has surprised everyone and is currently leading the division.

In Week 11 of the 2024 season, both clubs met for the first time this year. Mike Tomlin’s team was unable to score a single touchdown, yet they managed to win the game thanks to Chris Boswell’s perfect field goal accuracy.

The Steelers’ kicker went six for six in field goals, scoring all 18 points that secured Pittsburgh’s victory. Unfortunately for the Ravens, Justin Tucker couldn’t match this performance and missed two crucial field goals.

Tucker, who is widely regarded as the best kicker in the league, missed from 47 and 50 yards . Understandably, this is not the ideal scenario for him, and now he has sent a message to the team about his mistakes .

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 17: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

“I’m still confident I’m going to go out there and nail every single kick,” Tucker said, via the team’s website. “Part of the way we stay confident is by continuing to work and trust the process. I might sound like a broken record, but it’s a part of what brings us success — is just trusting the process and then taking it one kick at a time.”

What Is Justin Tucker’s contract with the Ravens?

Despite what many may think, Justin Tucker is not the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Before his two missed field goals against the Steelers, he was the most accurate kicker in league history, but his recent struggles have raised concerns.

In 2022, the Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year, $24 million extension. He ranks third among the NFL’s best-paid kickers, behind the Eagles’ Jake Elliott and the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker.

