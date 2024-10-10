Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Kareem Hunt makes strong statement to Andy Reid after another big game with Chiefs

Kareem Hunt is enjoying a sensational reunion with Andy Reid on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced early challenges in the 2024 NFL season with the loss of key players, including starting running back Isiah Pacheco. However, Kareem Hunt is already making the team forget about this injury in particular.

After making a strong return to the Chiefs in Week 4, the 29-year-old delivered an even better performance last time out. With 27 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, Hunt played an instrumental role in Kansas City’s 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hunt expressed his happiness but credited the success to Reid: “That was a great feeling to get back in the endzone. I missed it very much. That’s why I threw up a heart to show my love to Kansas City. I’m having a blast out there. It’s so much fun. I missed it so much. Coach Reid does a great job of putting us in great situations to be successful.”

Advertisement

It was Hunt’s first NFL game at Arrowhead in more than five years. After leaving the team through the back door in November 2018 as a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced, the running back played for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2023. This year, Pacheco going down with a fractured fibula allowed Hunt to have a second chance in Kansas City.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Both Reid and Mahomes strongly defended the Chiefs’ decision to bring back Hunt, who let everyone know he’s very optimistic about the future: “I feel like I’m going to be all right. We have some time before we get back, so that’s good for me right now. I just need to stay working out.”

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs

Andy Reid proud of Hunt, Chiefs players

Before Reid made the long-awaited move of promoting Hunt, the Chiefs’ only options at running back after Pacheco’s injury were Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. Therefore, Hunt’s strong performances have revitalized this group, which is also expected to count on Clyde Edwards-Helaire soon.

Advertisement

The Chiefs have also suffered key injuries in other positions, particulary at wide receiver, with Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines. Therefore, the head coach is extremely proud about the way his boys have responded.

NFL News: Andy Reid gives &#039;welcome&#039; message to Kansas City Chiefs&#039; offensive weapon

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid gives 'welcome' message to Kansas City Chiefs' offensive weapon

They don’t flinch on all that stuff,” Reid said. “They know it’s the next guy up, and he goes. I’m proud of them for that. There’s an attitude in the locker room, and it has to start with that group there. They just know they can trust that the next guy is going to come in and do a good job.”

Advertisement

Andy Reid believed Hunt deserved a second chance with Chiefs

Hunt’s return to the Chiefs gave plenty to talk about considering the way things ended between the player and the team many years ago. But Reid made it cleary from the very beginning that he was all-in about this reunion.

NFL News: Chiefs&#039; Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

see also

NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

What we told him and [said] publicly [in 2018], we just thought he needed a change of scenery and to get some help, take care of business there. And we felt like he did that,” Reid said in September. “He did a nice job in Cleveland. We talked to the people there, and there were no issues there. So, we felt OK by bringing him back. He’s 29 years old now — time flies — but he’s 29 years old, looks like he’s grown up some. I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve done something to work on the first part of it.”

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lions: David Montgomery sends message to Jahmyr Gibbs regarding RB1 competition
NFL

Lions: David Montgomery sends message to Jahmyr Gibbs regarding RB1 competition

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season
NFL

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB
College Football

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo