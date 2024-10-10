NFL News: Kareem Hunt makes strong statement to Andy Reid after another big game with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced early challenges in the 2024 NFL season with the loss of key players, including starting running back Isiah Pacheco. However, Kareem Hunt is already making the team forget about this injury in particular.

After making a strong return to the Chiefs in Week 4, the 29-year-old delivered an even better performance last time out. With 27 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, Hunt played an instrumental role in Kansas City’s 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hunt expressed his happiness but credited the success to Reid: “That was a great feeling to get back in the endzone. I missed it very much. That’s why I threw up a heart to show my love to Kansas City. I’m having a blast out there. It’s so much fun. I missed it so much. Coach Reid does a great job of putting us in great situations to be successful.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Hunt’s first NFL game at Arrowhead in more than five years. After leaving the team through the back door in November 2018 as a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced, the running back played for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2023. This year, Pacheco going down with a fractured fibula allowed Hunt to have a second chance in Kansas City.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Both Reid and Mahomes strongly defended the Chiefs’ decision to bring back Hunt, who let everyone know he’s very optimistic about the future: “I feel like I’m going to be all right. We have some time before we get back, so that’s good for me right now. I just need to stay working out.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs

Andy Reid proud of Hunt, Chiefs players

Before Reid made the long-awaited move of promoting Hunt, the Chiefs’ only options at running back after Pacheco’s injury were Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. Therefore, Hunt’s strong performances have revitalized this group, which is also expected to count on Clyde Edwards-Helaire soon.

Advertisement

The Chiefs have also suffered key injuries in other positions, particulary at wide receiver, with Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines. Therefore, the head coach is extremely proud about the way his boys have responded.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid gives 'welcome' message to Kansas City Chiefs' offensive weapon

“They don’t flinch on all that stuff,” Reid said. “They know it’s the next guy up, and he goes. I’m proud of them for that. There’s an attitude in the locker room, and it has to start with that group there. They just know they can trust that the next guy is going to come in and do a good job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid believed Hunt deserved a second chance with Chiefs

Hunt’s return to the Chiefs gave plenty to talk about considering the way things ended between the player and the team many years ago. But Reid made it cleary from the very beginning that he was all-in about this reunion.

see also NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

“What we told him and [said] publicly [in 2018], we just thought he needed a change of scenery and to get some help, take care of business there. And we felt like he did that,” Reid said in September. “He did a nice job in Cleveland. We talked to the people there, and there were no issues there. So, we felt OK by bringing him back. He’s 29 years old now — time flies — but he’s 29 years old, looks like he’s grown up some. … I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve done something to work on the first part of it.”