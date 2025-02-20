Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers sign Super Bowl champion as key addition of Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff

Mike Tomlin's coaching staff added a former Super Bowl champion for the 2025 NFL season, looking to strengthen the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

By Ignacio Cairola

Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to improve their record after eight years without winning an NFL postseason game and are working to add a former Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers to Mike Tomlin‘s coaching staff.

In the final weeks of last season, a lot of criticism fell on the Steelers as they went on a losing streak that ended with an early exit in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens. One of the areas of concern was the team’s defense.

To improve, Tomlin said a few days ago that changes would be made at every level. Bringing in a former Super Bowl champion could raise the bar of Pittsburgh’s preparation for a new season, so an experienced profile has arrived at the Steelers.

The newest member of Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff

The Super Bowl champion who joins Mike Tomlin’s Steelers coaching staff is none other than Scott McCurley, who will come to Pittsburgh as inside linebackers coach. His role will be critical to the black & gold team’s ability to stop opposing runs next season.

Scott McCurley

Scott McCurley, the new inside linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Curry is the one who had the job last season, but in the last few hours he joined head coach Aaron Glenn’s staff at the New York Jets, another team that is reorganizing for the upcoming NFL season. It is clear that the move is a way for the Steelers to make changes in their defensive strategy.

When did Scott McCurley win the Super Bowl?

Interestingly, McCurley was the defensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers when the Pack won Super Bowl XLV after a 31-25 victory over Tomlin’s Steelers. McCurley spent the last five seasons as the Cowboys linebackers coach after 13 seasons with the Packers.

Ignacio Cairola

