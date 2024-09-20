NFL News: Kyle Hamilton sends positive injury update to John Harbaugh and Ravens teammates

John Harbaugh recently received promising news about Kyle Hamilton that could provide a boost for the Baltimore Ravens heading into Week 3.

Kyle Hamilton was listed as injured after Week 2, where the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Raiders. However, he recently stated that he’s feeling much better ahead of the Week 3 road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach John Harbaugh knows the team needs every player available.

It was Hamilton himself who delivered the good news to coach John Harbaugh and his teammates. He acknowledged that injuries are just part of what a player has to deal with during the season—he just happened to face it a little earlier than others.

“Yes, feeling good. Practiced fully today. There’s no big problem,” Hamilton said. “Everybody deals with stuff throughout the season. Mine just started a little earlier this year.” He also mentioned that his minor injuries were “annoying.”

It’s worth noting that Hamilton made his return in 2024 after suffering a major knee injury in Week 14-16 of the 2023 NFL season. So far, he’s been in good form and played without issues from that previous injury during the first two weeks with the Baltimore Ravens.

How long has Kyle Hamilton been playing with the Baltimore Ravens?

He was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (14th overall pick). His rookie season was solid compared to other safeties, posting 62 total tackles, 46 of which were solo, along with his first forced fumble.

In 2023, Hamilton was poised to become a key player for head coach John Harbaugh. He started 15 games and scored his first professional touchdown off an tipped off pass from Deshaun Watson. However, between Weeks 14 and 16, he suffered two knee injuries and was eventually sidelined for the rest of the season.