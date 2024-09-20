NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug

It was a moment that caught everyone’s attention during the game when, after a touchdown, Aaron Rodgers placed his hands on Robert Saleh’s chest to avoid a hug.

Aaron Rodgers finally scored a crucial touchdown for the New York Jets, but after the play, there was an awkward moment that caught some viewers’ attention. Head coach Robert Saleh tried to hug Rodgers, but the quarterback placed his hands on Saleh’s chest, seemingly avoiding the embrace.

When a reporter asked Rodgers about the ‘awkward’ moment, he quickly downplayed it, saying it wasn’t awkward at all, despite how it looked on video. Rodgers explained that it was a normal interaction with the head coach, who isn’t a “big hugger,” and referenced their usual routine involving “two-score leads.”

“It wasn’t really awkward at all. I don’t know, he isn’t usually a big hugger, so I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the chest push as well. He talks a lot about two-score leads, so he’s kind of that ‘two-score leads’ guy with the push.”

The touchdown came in the first quarter for the New York Jets, with 4:26 remaining on a 1st and goal. Rodgers got the ball and made a quick throw to the left to Allen Lazard, who, with a big effort, scored what would be Rodgers’ first touchdown pass in a Jets uniform.

Robert Saleh’s Response to the Hug

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also addressed the hug situation, echoing what Aaron Rodgers said about the two-score lead. “The idea was to give the Jets defense a two-score lead, we just did something different, and he just reminded me about it,” Saleh said.

What’s Next for the Jets and Rodgers

Despite starting the 2024 NFL season with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets are now on a two-game winning streak. In Week 4, they will face the Denver Broncos, once again at home, with the game scheduled for Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 PM (ET).