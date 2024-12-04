NFL News: Kyle Shanahan breaks silence, makes strong statement about 49ers' disappointing season

The San Francisco 49ers‘ season is in a crisis, with a 5-7 record and a three-game losing streak putting a playoff berth for the 2024 NFL season in jeopardy. The present is far less exciting than what was expected before the season began, so at this point Kyle Shanahan broke his silence to talk about results.

Injuries have been a major problem for the 49ers, who are just two wins away from catching the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are currently sidelined for San Francisco, which has lamented injuries to Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, among others.

Shanahan‘s leadership skills make the head coach of the San Francisco franchise the ideal person to answer for the 49ers’ performance this season. The next few games will be critical in trying to make the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shanahan’s statements about the 49ers’ season

“We are not as good a team as the teams of the past. That’s how I see it. We’re not the same team at all. We just don’t fight as hard and we’ve been trying to find our way from the beginning. We haven’t found it yet. There’s a lot of season left and we’re hoping to play better,” Shanahan admitted via KNBR.

Advertisement

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

The 49ers’ offense’s bad momentum

The San Francisco 49ers lost their third straight game on Sunday night in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers offense was held to 10 points for the second straight game and has not scored more than 20 points in a game in three weeks. Despite the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, the San Francisco franchise has not found stability.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about the future of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey

49ers resign new possible option for Shanahan

The San Francsco 49ers bring back running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to practice squad, as told by NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 27-year-old was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2020 draft. He joined the 49ers in the preseason this year.