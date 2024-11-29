NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about the future of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers‘ adventure in the 2024 NFL season is in trouble due to the multiple injuries that Kyle Shanahan‘s team has had, causing notable absences that resulted in poor results and a 5-6 record with two consecutive losses. The return of running back Christian McCaffrey from his lengthy injury continues to be a reason to maintain expectations of making the playoffs.

The road seems very complex, but the truth is that the 49ers have arguments to think about reaching the postseason. Despite sitting in last place in the NFC West, the 49ers are only one win back of the Seattle Seahawks in a division where anything can happen. From now until the end, every player in San Francisco will have an important role to play.

McCaffrey had won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023, but this season his present is very different. He missed the first eight games of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury and returned to the field three weeks ago, but his level has dropped considerably. The question is whether the 28-year-old running back has reached the peak of his career.

Kyle Shanahan speaks on McCaffrey’s future

“I think the speculation about Christian is a little unfair to him. McCaffrey is playing very well, but to think that a guy who misses an entire offseason is just going to be the exact same the day he gets back would be unfair to any player in the world, I feel like. Guys who miss offseason and miss training camp, usually it takes them a little bit of time at the beginning of the year to get back into how they were the year before,” 49ers head coach Shanahan admitted about the future of McCaffrey’s career.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Christian is doing a great job. But to just think him coming back in Week 10 with not being able to do anything for the last nine months or whatever it is, and to think he’s just going to be in MVP form is a very unrealistic expectation,” Shanahan sentenced.

How has McCaffrey played in the 2024 NFL season?

McCaffrey returned to action for the 49ers in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it was his best performance to date, recording 13 carries for 39 yards and six receptions. However, the San Francisco franchise’s star running back has yet to score a touchdown in his appearances this season. The former Carolina Panthers player finished with 149 yards on the ground, 3.5 yards per carry, 132 yards receiving and none touchdowns.