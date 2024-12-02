NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan may lose a star player due to a season-ending injury in loss to Bills

It’s always challenging to face the Buffalo Bills at their stadium, especially with adverse weather conditions, and this time, it was the San Francisco 49ers who felt the heat. In Week 13 of the NFL, Kyle Shanahan‘s team not only lost a crucial game but could also have potentially lost a star player due to a serious injury.

The player in question is none other than the team’s star running back, Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a PCL injury during the game against Josh Allen’s team, which is believed to be a season-ending injury. Without a doubt, a devastating blow for the 49ers’ offense.

The tough news was announced by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey suffered a potentially season-ending PCL injury.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t hide his frustration after learning the news and made his stance clear to the press: “It was frustrating.”

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

“He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff. Thought he came out great, looking real good. He looked like he just got his shoestring there, he was about to break a house call. I’m guessing he got hurt on that play, I don’t know I never got to talk to him, but hurt for him and tough for our team that that happened to him,” the HC concluded.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson issues strong statement on Trevor Lawrence's dirty hit

What will McCaffrey’s future with the 49ers look like?

Although the outlook doesn’t seem promising for the talented RB of the Niners, the Bay Area franchise is waiting for the results of the clinical tests to finally determine McCaffrey’s recovery time.

It’s worth noting that McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension with San Francisco in June, securing his place with the franchise through the 2027 season. He is set to earn $16.2 million next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCaffrey’s recent injury adds to his bilateral Achilles tendinitis, which kept him sidelined for the first eight games of the season with San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers upcoming games

With a current record of 5 wins and 7 losses, the San Francisco 49ers will do everything they can to make up for the ground lost in the last five games of the season and somehow reach the playoffs.

Advertisement

vs Chicago Bears, December 8th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 12th

vs Miami Dolphins, December 22nd

vs Detroit Lions, December 30th

vs Arizona Cardinals, January 5th