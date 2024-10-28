Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan sends clear message after 49ers' Week 8 win over Cowboys

Despite the victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan clarified the significance of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win before heading into the bye week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Richard Tovar

Kyle Shanahan can breathe easier and head into the bye week after the San Francisco 49ers secured a Week 8 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The game was challenging at first, and in his postgame press conference, the head coach clarified a few points about the win.

After the 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Cowboys, Shanahan described it as a “big win.” He admitted they didn’t want to go into the bye week with a 3-5 record, saying that would have put them in a difficult position. However, he also expressed he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the victory.

“We knew this was a big win. We didn’t wanna be 3-5 going into the bye week, having our backs against the wall like that.” Shanahan explained, noting that they were coming off a loss to the Chiefs and a 3-4 record before the win against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

In the first half against the Cowboys, the 49ers trailed 10-6, which surely concerned Shanahan and prompted adjustments for the second half. In the third quarter, the 49ers rallied for 21 points and added just 3 points in the final quarter.

Advertisement

Praise for George Kittle

Kittle was one of the standout players in the game against the Cowboys, and Shanahan took the opportunity to recognize his impact, especially since it was National Tight End Day. “Kittle’s the man, especially on his holiday,” Shanahan said. Kittle recorded 6 of 7 receptions for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

Advertisement

Upcoming Game for the 49ers

After their Week 8 win, the 49ers will rest in Week 9 before playing on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10. Their next home game will be against the Seahawks on November 17.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Trevon Diggs confronts reporter after Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Trevon Diggs confronts reporter after Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to 49ers

NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers powerful message to Lions players after dominant win over Titans
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers powerful message to Lions players after dominant win over Titans

Formula 1: Franco Colapinto reportedly receives shocking offer for 2025
Sports

Formula 1: Franco Colapinto reportedly receives shocking offer for 2025

NBA News: Nikola Jokic issues frank message to Nuggets' teammates after loss to Clippers
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic issues frank message to Nuggets' teammates after loss to Clippers

Better Collective Logo