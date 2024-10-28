NFL News: Kyle Shanahan sends clear message after 49ers' Week 8 win over Cowboys

Despite the victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan clarified the significance of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win before heading into the bye week.

Kyle Shanahan can breathe easier and head into the bye week after the San Francisco 49ers secured a Week 8 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The game was challenging at first, and in his postgame press conference, the head coach clarified a few points about the win.

After the 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Cowboys, Shanahan described it as a “big win.” He admitted they didn’t want to go into the bye week with a 3-5 record, saying that would have put them in a difficult position. However, he also expressed he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the victory.

“We knew this was a big win. We didn’t wanna be 3-5 going into the bye week, having our backs against the wall like that.” Shanahan explained, noting that they were coming off a loss to the Chiefs and a 3-4 record before the win against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first half against the Cowboys, the 49ers trailed 10-6, which surely concerned Shanahan and prompted adjustments for the second half. In the third quarter, the 49ers rallied for 21 points and added just 3 points in the final quarter.

Advertisement

Praise for George Kittle

Kittle was one of the standout players in the game against the Cowboys, and Shanahan took the opportunity to recognize his impact, especially since it was National Tight End Day. “Kittle’s the man, especially on his holiday,” Shanahan said. Kittle recorded 6 of 7 receptions for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upcoming Game for the 49ers

After their Week 8 win, the 49ers will rest in Week 9 before playing on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10. Their next home game will be against the Seahawks on November 17.