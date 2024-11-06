Winners and losers from the 2024 NFL trade deadline: Which teams now have stronger Super Bowl chances?

NFL teams have starred in the trade period, leaving winners and losers in the intense race to get to the Super Bowl.

Tuesday, November 5, was the trade deadline, and teams used it to make signings and bolster their rosters, even if it meant other franchises lost ground and were unable to surround their stars in the race to the Super Bowl. In this context, fueled by other factors, the 2024 NFL season has winners and losers.

The race to snatch the three-time championship from the Kansas City Chiefs of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will demand the maximum from the rest of the teams, making the chances of going far in the season increase not only because of what is done on the field, but also off the field on an organizational level.

The following list highlights the best and worst moves of the mid-season trading period. Buyers and sellers. Winners and losers. The scenario shows franchises that benefited and lost in the race to the Super Bowl after this intense saga of rumors and team changes.

Winners of the 2024 NFL trade deadline

Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid’s Chiefs’ perfect 8-0 record is more than enough to argue that the two-time Super Bowl champions have a good chance of winning their third consecutive title.



The team with Patrick Mahomes as its star has added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has already proven his quality with 10 receptions and two touchdowns for 115 yards in two games. Given Hopkins’ immediate impact and speed to overcome injuries, the Chiefs are one of the big winners after the trade period.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s team is one of the big “winners” this season because they were able to resolve the long search for a wide receiver to back up George Pickens. After trading for Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, Pittsburgh made a last-minute trade to acquire Mike Williams from the New York Jets. At the same time, the Pittsburgh franchise resolved the question mark at quarterback with Russell Wilson as the confirmed starter.

Mike Williams of the New York Jets against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Washington Commanders: The team that features rookie Jayden Daniels is also one of the beneficiaries after the trade deadline with the addition of Marshon Lattimore. The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year is a top-tier addition.

see also NFL News: DeAndre Hopkins gets emotional after first win with Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

Los Angeles Rams: The end of the trade deadline brought joy to the Rams, with Matthew Stafford as the key figure with the confirmed continuity of wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After a large number of suitors and rumors, the presence of one of the stars of the NFL season places them as winners.

New York Jets: At this point, the big winner is actually wide receiver Davante Adams, who came off a bad stint with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with former teammate Aaron Rodgers in the New York franchise, which has endured stormy days that included the departure of head coach Robert Saleh.

Losers after the 2024 NFL trade deadline

Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Pierce’s team is in bad shape on and off the field. The troubled departure of Davante Adams to the Jets deflated the Raiders’ offense, which is on a five-game losing streak. The Las Vegas franchise has stood still, making no effort to reach at least the postseason for the third time since 2003.

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara’s extension is good news in a chaotic season for the Saints, who fired head coach Dennis Allen hours before the trade deadline after a seven-game losing streak. Add to that the departure of star cornerback Lattimore puts New Orleans as one of the big losers.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott on injured reserve and a three-game losing streak is a bleak outlook for a franchise that was primed to go far in the Super Bowl race. The arrival of wide receiver Jonathan Mingo does not make up for an absence of such caliber.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024.

