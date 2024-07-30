Even though Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes Lamar Jackson has what it takes to become the GOAT, the quarterback claims that title already belongs to an NFL legend.

Lamar Jackson is without any doubt one of the best things that happened to the Baltimore Ravens in a long time, which is why coach John Harbaugh wants to get the best out of the quarterback while he’s with the team.

In fact, Harbaugh believes the 27-year-old has potential to be even more special. In the coaching staff’s eyes, Jackson has what it takes to be recognized as the greatest quarterback in NFL history when it’s all said and done.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said Sunday, via Bleacher Report.

While this speaks volumes of how highly they think of Jackson in Baltimore, Lamar begs to disagree with his coach. In his eyes, the GOAT title belongs to none other than Tom Brady.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens meet on the field after their game at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m not the GOAT, Tom Brady is the GOAT”, Jackson said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “But I believe that is motivation. I appreciate that … I’m still on my way.”

Lamar Jackson still far behind Tom Brady’s playoff success

Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other player in National Football League history, leading the New England Patriots to six championships before winning another ring at the age of 43 but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson, meanwhile, boasts two NFL MVP awards but has so far struggled to succeed in the postseason. The farthest he’s gone with the Ravens came in 2023-24, when Baltimore lost to eventual champions Kansas City Chiefs – led by Patrick Mahomes – in the AFC Championship Game.

Even so, Harbaugh believes Jackson will eventually prove him and his assistants right: “It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team and by the grace of God and God’s goodwill. He’s the best quarterback in football, we believe, and we are determined to prove it.”