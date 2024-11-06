Trending topics:
NFL News: Lamar Jackson makes final decision about playing for Ravens vs Bengals after injury

The Baltimore Ravens were uncertain about Lamar Jackson and his status for a blockbuster game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson is trying to win his first Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens after a 2023 season which ended in total disappointment thanks to a big loss in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs .

Now, the Ravens’ offense looks revamped with the arrival of running back Derrick Henry who is on pace to break every record in the NFL. However, it’s important to remember that they’re not currently the best team in the AFC North as the Steelers hold the lead.

That’s why John Harbaugh and Baltimore don’t have margin of error when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The big question is if Jackson will be ready to take the field.

Will Lamar Jackson play for Ravens against Bengals?

Lamar Jackson will play for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals in the start of Week 10 in the NFL. This was John Harbaugh’s message after the quarterback missed again some practices because of a knee injury.

“Nothing I really want to talk about and comment (on Lamar missing practice). He’ll be playing Thursday night. That’s probably the main thing that you’re asking, right? Yeah. Lamar will be playing on Thursday night.”

