NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses key player for the rest of the season

In the lead-up to Week 3 of the NFL, a tough update regarding the injury of a key player for Antonio Pierce alters the plans for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Matías Persuh

The season for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL began at a solid competitive level. Despite holding an even record of 1-1, Antonio Pierce‘s squad showed they have enough weapons to be a tough challenge this season. However, recent news regarding the injury of a key player has altered the coach’s plans moving forward.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who via his X account (@schultz_report), announced the injury of none other than DE Malcolm Koonce, who will miss the rest of the season.

The renowned journalist posted the following: “BREAKING: #Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce suffered a serious knee injury during a recent practice and will miss the entire season, per multiple sources.”

While the specific injury that will sideline Koonce for the rest of the season hasn’t been confirmed, it’s undoubtedly a significant loss for Pierce and company. The DE was coming off a career-best season with 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, and was entering the final year of his contract.

Malcolm Koonce

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce #51 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a defensive stop against the New York Giants in the third quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6.

Gardner Minshew, the unexpected leader of the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have slowly become a team that, with humility and without much flash, has proven to be a tough opponent for any rival looking to face them over the past two weeks.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare blockbuster trade for star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare blockbuster trade for star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes

The recent victory against the Baltimore Ravens highlighted the excellent relationship between Gardner Minshew and Maxx Crosby, to the point where the QB made a bold confession about his teammate after defeating Lamar Jackson’s squad.

“He’s a great leader. He does things the right way and I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team,” Minshew said of Crosby.

Gardner MInshew

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms-up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Las Vegas Raiders next matchups

  • Week 3, vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 4, vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 5, vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 6, vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 7, vs Los Angeles Rams
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

