NFL

NFL News: LeBron James makes incredible Super Bowl prediction

LeBron James delivered his amazing pick for the Super Bowl before the start of a new season in the NFL.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

LeBron James is getting ready for a new season with the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was an incredible run alongside Stephen Curry.

However, during his free time, the King is also a huge fan of the NFL. In many posts on X and Instagram, the legend often makes comments about the league and plays a lot of football video games.

Now, as part of a marketing campaign, the NBA star decided to make his Super Bowl prediction. By the way, bad news for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who will win the next Super Bowl?

LeBron James revealed his surprising Super Bowl pick for the upcoming season. The King believes that the San Francisco 49ers will face the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans.

“I think this is Baltimore’s chance finally. I’ve got Baltimore coming out of the AFC. I’m not counting out Patrick Mahomes, but I just feel like this is Baltimore’s year. In the NFC, I’ve got the 49ers coming back. They’re right there. Another year under Brock Purdy’s belt and 1-2 punch with Deebo and Brandon Aiyuk. It will be a rematch of 49ers and Baltimore. Final score? I don’t now. I just one to see a great one.”

