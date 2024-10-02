Trending topics:
NFL News: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson makes something clear about Jared Goff's performance

After a successful start to the NFL season, Aidan Hutchinson delivered a clear message regarding quarterback Jared Goff's performance.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

By Matías Persuh

One of the standout teams this NFL season is undoubtedly the Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff. Following a commanding 42-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Dan Campbell’s squad is emerging as serious contenders in the NFC North. Goff has been delivering standout performances, and none other than Aidan Hutchinson weighed in on his teammate’s efforts.

In an interview with @NFLNetwork, the defensive end emphasized the importance of the quarterback this season and how it makes it easier for the team to take it one game at a time with a player of his caliber: “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, he was lights out. To have your quarterback playing like that, you’re only going to have success.

“As a defense, when your offense and your quarterback is playing like that, it just gets you fired up. You know you have more opportunities to rush that passer, and that’s what you want as an edge rusher. Big props to Jared and the whole offense. O-line, running backs, receivers, everybody was making plays. Honestly, I was just sitting back and watching them, and it was fun.”, Hutchinson finally concluded.

The Lions’ victory over the Seahawks allowed Dan Campbell‘s squad to finish Week 4 with a 3-1 record, just ahead of a weekend where the Lions will enjoy a bye week, giving them more recovery time than the other teams.

Goff and a unique record

The victory against the Seahawks was no ordinary game in Jared Goff’s career. For the first time in NFL history, a quarterback completed over 10 passes without a single interception.

In light of this achievement, and once the game concluded, the former Los Angeles Rams player stated: “Awesome, really cool. It’s a cool thing to have, I guess, but I’m happy we got the win.”

Jared Goff has firmly established himself as a key piece in Campbell’s framework, serving as one of the main architects of this successful Lions campaign. With three wins and one loss, they are positioned as contenders in their conference.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Lions next matchups

  • Bye Week
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 6
  • vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 7
  • vs Tennessee Titans, Week 8
  • vs Green Bay Packers, Week 9
  • vs Houston Texans, Week 10
Matías Persuh

