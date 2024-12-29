Rams WR Cooper Kupp feels optimistic about the end of the NFL season after victory vs Cardinals

The final stretch for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL looks much more promising after their crucial divisional win against the Arizona Cardinals. This is something one of their star players, Cooper Kupp, knows well, as he made it clear that the team is in a strong position to reach the much-anticipated playoffs.

Kupp knows that, in addition to the talent the Rams have on their roster, the coaching staff has done a great job so far: “I think the coaches do a good job getting a good plan together for the week and making sure that we do the stuff we need to do,” the WR stated to the press.

“Obviously, you lose a day, you have Christmas in the middle of things, but it’s the nature of the business. You’re coming in on Christmas and getting the work that you need to get in. I feel good about where we’re at.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest victory for Matthew Stafford‘s team comes at a crucial time, as in their next matchup, they will host the Seattle Seahawks, their closest competitors, at SoFi Stadium. Therefore, securing the number one spot in the NFC West depends solely on what the Rams do.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 escapes a tackle-attempt by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Julian Okwara 58 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

Kupp made it clear about the Rams’ development throughout the season

While a season’s preparation may be more intense during training camp or the preseason, Cooper Kupp is convinced that the work done throughout the season itself can positively influence a team’s development, as is currently happening with the Rams.

Advertisement

see also NFL legend thinks Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs won't win third consecutive Super Bowl

“I think it’s more of an emphasis on the coaching and understanding that there’s still development that’s happening during the season. I think you can get caught up sometimes feeling like there’s all this game planning and stuff that’s going on, but at the end of the day you’re practicing football. You’re trying to hone your craft and trying to become a better football player in the midst of all that stuff,

Advertisement

“Part of that is coaches allowing you to do stuff at practice that lets that happen, trying new things, challenging yourself, and practicing with an intensity and an urgency that stresses you, puts your body in a position where it has to adapt, and has to move, being able to play with the speed out there that your mind has to process what’s happening. I think because we do that, guys continue to get better during the course of the year. I think that’s why you’ve seen what we’ve done in December.”

Matthew Stafford expresses pride in his teammates

The Rams secured an important divisional victory over the Cardinals, giving them some breathing room heading into the final week of the NFL season. After the game, Matthew Stafford praised the effort of his teammates and delivered a message to those who doubted them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m proud of this group and the way they’ve battled back. A lot of people doubting us. A lot of people writing us off at 1-4 and being able to sit here with our record is what it is right now, I feel proud of this group. We’re doing a nice job as a team playing together. We’ve got a lot of football to play and a lot more to earn.”