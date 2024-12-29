NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title

The Los Angeles Rams faced a pivotal NFL week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, one that could determine the NFC West division winner. Rising to the occasion, the Rams secured a hard-fought 13-9 victory, with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon delivering a game-sealing interception in the final seconds. Despite the standout defensive play, head coach Sean McVay emphasized another key factor behind the win: resilience.

“I think this is a mentally tough team. I think this is a resilient team,” affirmed McVay who also stated: “Really when we talked about coming off of the bye week when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now it hasn’t gone exactly the way we want, but we’ve been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of the 11 opportunities that we’ve had.”

McVay credited his team’s mental toughness and resilience for the victory, noting their ability to overcome challenges and close out games. Despite early-season setbacks, including significant injuries to star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams have managed to bounce back and remain in contention. While McVay acknowledges there’s still room for improvement, he expressed pride in his team’s determination and growth.

If they had lost to the Cardinals, the Rams would have handed control of the NFC West race to the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, with this crucial victory, the Rams have positioned themselves to claim the division title if they defeat the Seahawks in the final week, securing their spot in the NFL playoffs.

Ahkello Witherspoon and his crucial performance against the Cardinals

Without Ahkello Witherspoon’s crucial interception of Trey McBride, the outcome of the game could have been drastically different, potentially jeopardizing the Rams’ future in the NFC West race. Reflecting on the play, Witherspoon remarked, “It was just a friendly reminder that the game’s never over.”

Witherspoon has consistently demonstrated reliability throughout his NFL career, showing his ability to remain competitive under pressure. “It’s nothing new for me…It’s just eight years of being on the job, honestly. That’s really all it is. To be able to make a play, that’s not the first time that’s happened, either. I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, the time comes.”

His experience and composure are invaluable to the Rams, especially in high-stakes situations. Witherspoon’s leadership and decision-making at critical moments continue to make him a cornerstone of the team’s defense.