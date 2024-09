The Rams' game against the Lions was much more challenging than expected, with several injuries, including one player who could impact the fate of the offensive line.

The Los Angeles Rams arrived in Detroit with hopes of securing a victory in Sunday Night Football against the Lions, but things took a turn for the worse with several injuries before the end of the first half. One of the players who couldn’t return to the game is Puka Nacua, a key piece of the offensive line, who is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, according to unofficial reports.

Developing story…