Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed how he and Andy Reid are handling the Kansas City Chiefs' situation at left tackle in the 2024 NFL season, which affects quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ victorious start to the 2024 NFL season, Andy Reid knew there were many things to fix early in the year. One of the areas to improve on had to do with protecting Patrick Mahomes.

That explains why the Chiefs head coach made a quick change at left tackle, benching rookie Kingsley Suamataia for second-year tackle Wanya Morris. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, however, made it clear that the plan is to have both players getting their fair share of snaps throughout the year.

“Ideally, you’d love for one of those guys just to be able to take over and have it,” Nagy said. “I think the beauty of this is right now, going through that, these guys are going to have opportunities. Wanya (Morris) did a good job last Week; he can continue to improve. Kingsley’s (Suamataia) got to do the same thing. It’s a part of this league.”

Suamataia was selected 63rd overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and immediately made his way to the Chiefs’ starting lineup thanks to a strong preseason. However, a series of mistakes and penalties in the opening weeks of the regular season quickly cost him the job.

Kingsley Suamataia #OL65 of the Brigham Young Cougars speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Still, Nagy warned his players that he and Reid will expect everyone to be ready whenever they’re needed: “There’s competition, there’s injuries, so you’ve always got to stay prepared. It’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re developing them Monday through Saturday, throughout the week. We can’t just sit there; this is any player, not just O-line. You’ve got to make sure that we’re developing these guys. If they’re not a starter, what are we doing to try to make them a starter?.”

Andy Reid says both Morris, Suamataia will continue to be tested

Suamataia was benched late in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals as the rookie allowed multiple pressures and sacks against Mahomes. Clearly, the matchup against Trey Hendrickson was too much for him.

Morris stepped in and remained in the O-line for the Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, though Suamataia also played some snaps. According to Reid, this will be the Chiefs’ plan moving forward, with Suamataia rotating in at certain moments of the game.

Either way, the Chiefs head coach stressed that both players still have plenty of room for improvement: “Do they both have stuff to work on? Yes, so we’ll keep their young guys in a tough position with a tough go here. They’ve got a prep for a couple of good ones. So we’ve got to make sure we keep growing. But they’re surely getting tested early.”

