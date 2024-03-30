The Miami Dolphins had a great start of the 2023 season after a 6-2 record but, everything started to fall apart with three losses in their final five games. In the end, they couldn’t win the AFC East and were eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The problem looking toward 2024 seems to be on defense. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are still recovering from big injuries, cornerback Xavien Howard has been released and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel already signed with the Minnesota Vikings after becoming a free agent.

However, the offense keeps their core group with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the most explosive duo of wide receivers in the NFL: Tyreek Hilll and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami Dolphins extend contract of Raheem Mostert

Although the passing game was incredible during the 2023 season, head coach Mike McDaniel was able to open his playbook thanks to the running game led by rookie De’Von Achane and veteran Raheem Mostert.

Mostert was sensational racking 1012 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a consequence, the Dolphins have decided to restructure his contract. Now, one year has been added to the deal.

Raheem Mostert will stay in Miami until 2025 and receives $9.075 million. Overall, after two seasons with the Dolphins, the running back has posted 1903 yards and 21 touchdowns.