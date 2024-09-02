NFL News: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill sends big warning to the rest of the league

The Miami Dolphins come into the 2024 NFL season in do-or-die mode. The organization has signed their core players to ludicrous contracts and set the base for years to come. However, this will be useless if the team fails to achieve postseason success, once again. Superstar Tyreek Hill is aware of it and has sent out a warning to the rest of the league.

The Dolphins have had a roller coaster of a year in 2023. Dealing with injuries to their star players all season long (contrary to public opinion Tua Tagovailoa did not miss any game due to injuries), the Phins barely made it into the playoffs after a late season collapse and were knocked out by the Chiefs in a tundra Arrowhead. Tyreek Hill had a monstrous season and was in the mix to break Calvin Johnson’s receiving yards record. Unfortunately, injuries deprived him of such feat.

More from where that came from is expected on the Cheetah‘s part, however many seem skeptic on this team. Hill has sent a wake-up call to all those in the NFL who may underestimate Mike McDaniel’s third year Miami Dolphins.

“This is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hill said, via the Miami Herald. “Great time to be alive. We are all excited. We’ve got a lot of weapons, lot of playmakers on this team. Everyone is on the very edge of their seats, waiting for this moment.“

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The hype does not seem as high on the Dolphins heading into the 2024 NFL season as it did at this time of the year in 2023. Regardless, Miami has added multiple weapons to an electric offense and the defense has many interesting new names. It has recovered injured star players, as well. The sense of urgency inside the building is notorious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Miami Dolphins make historic decision about the future of head coach Mike McDaniel

Busy offseason

The main topic during the Dolphins offseason was set around their franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. After months of uncertainty, although both sides showed willingness to get the deal done, Tua finally put pen to paper and so the team’s offense had their guy assured for the long run.

Along Tua’s exorbitant new contract, the Dolphins re-signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a top-of-the-market deal, too. Miami’s top-2 receivers are among the top-10 highest paid in the NFL. The offense has its core cemented, and added new key pieces on Jonnu Smith, Odell Beckham Jr (even though he will not play for the first four weeks of the season), and rookies Malik Washington and Jaylen Wright.

Advertisement

As if these extensions were not proof enough of the front office’s confidence on the direction they are headed, head coach Mike McDaniel was extended, too. The Dolphins haven’t extended a HC’s contract in a long time, so this could be a sign of winds of change headed for South Florida.

Advertisement

Trial by heat and fire to start the season

The Dolphins will kickstart their 2024 season with back-to-back home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Miami’s reknowned and controversial home field advantage relies on the high September and October temperatures in which teams from up north have a tough time under the Sun.

Advertisement

However, this advantage will not be of great use during either game against the Jaguars and Bills. Mainly because Jacksonville is accustomed to the same Florida climate as the Dolphins. Having their bench on the strategically shaded side of the field may give Miami the upper hand, nevertheless.

As for the Bills matchup (the team that has echoed the complaints on the Hard Rock Stadium’s odd feature), the game will take place on Thursday Night. So, despite Miami’s high humidity and temperatures even at nighttime, the Sun and its feared rays will have no impact on Buffalo’s sideline, whatsoever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miami will have to earn wins over tough opponents and will not have much assistance from the natural elements as they would wish. Starting off with consecutive home wins could be huge in order to build momentum. Especially when considering the mid and late chunk of the year when the schedule gets tougher for Tyreek Hill’s Dolphins.