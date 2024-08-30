Trending topics:
After two years with the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel has achieved his initial goal. The franchise is back as a contender in the AFC, but, it’s time to take the next step trying to win the first Super Bowl in more than four decades.

Last season, the Dolphins had a tremendous start with a 9-3 record thanks to spectacular performances by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Furthermore, McDaniel added another dimension with his creative use of the running game.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Miami lost three of their final five games and couldn’t clinch the AFC East. As a Wild Card team on cold weather, the Dolphins were eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Miami Dolphins give Mike McDaniel a contract extension?

According to a report from Jeff Darlington, the Miami Dolphins will give Mike McDaniel a big contract extension. The head coach is ready to stay with the team at least until 2028.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said. I’m told McDaniel has an especially strong working relationship with GM Chris Grier, CEO Tom Garfinkel and cap guru Brandon Shore. It’s the type of cohesive group that owner Steve Ross covets. Playoff wins are obviously the final piece to the puzzle, but the organization believes McDaniel is the coach to lead them there.”

