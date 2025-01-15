NFL News: Micah Parsons breaks silence on Mike McCarthy's departure from the Dallas Cowboys

After many days of doubt, Mike McCarthy is finally out of the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position after ending his contract in the final of the 2024 NFL season. Micah Parsons is one of the key players of The America’s Team and broke his silence to share his toughs about the situation.

The relationship between Parsons and McCarthy had ups and downs throughout the year, with some blunt statements from the linebacker about McCarthy’s driving, when he said that “Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. It’s above my pay grade whether he comes back to coach next year or not”.

However, some time later, with the season ending in disappointment for the Cowboys, Parsons’ opinion no longer seems so bereft. As it turns out, the Dallas franchise figure sent a clear message to express that he is concerned about the coaching change.

Parsons broke silence on McCarthy exit

“It is devastating. It’s gonna be a complete reset. Obviously I’m very sad about the relationship we had with Coach McCarthy and all he’s done for our team. He’s a great father, a great coach. One of the winningest coaches. He’s always been good to us as a team. His loss hurts”, declared Parsons in The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast, remembering McCarthy, his only career coach.

Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 28-16.

Who will replace Mike McCarthy at the Cowboys?

The dance of names to be the new head coach of the Cowboys had already begun during the regular season that ended a few days ago. However, now that the final decision on McCarthy’s future has been made, there are no longer distant rumors, but certain searches.

Deion Sanders seems to be one of the most coveted to be the new HC of Dallas, but his arrival is complex. In addition, the interest of the franchise of Jerry Jones in the former coach of the New York Jets Robert Saleh was revealed in the last hours. At the same time, the franchise is reportedly interested in former Cowboys players Kellen Moore and Jason Witten.

Micah Parsons’ special contract situation with the Cowboys

Parsons is in a special position with Dallas because of his potential new contract. The 25-year-old linebacker has made it clear that he is invested in his team’s well-being and is willing to play with a team option worth $24 million in 2025 in order to keep the Cowboys’ star players from getting cut. There is no word on a possible extension at this time.