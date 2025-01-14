The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new phase with a vacancy in their head coaching position. Following the departure of Mike McCarthy, team owner Jerry Jones is exploring potential candidates to take the reins. One intriguing name that surfaced was Deion Sanders, who already gave a disheartening response. Now, Jones is evaluating other options to lead the team into the next NFL season.

McCarthy’s exit is not the only shakeup in the league, as several other head coaches have recently parted ways with their respective teams. Currently, six franchises, including the Cowboys, are in the hunt for new leadership. Among the pool of available candidates, Jones may already have his sights set on two familiar faces.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, shortly after McCarthy’s departure was made official, two potential candidates emerged as top considerations. Both are former Cowboys players with strong ties to the organization. “I think, at some point, the Cowboys could have some level of interest in the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. Potentially, maybe Jason Witten, an all-time franchise great,” Schefter reported.

These names are certainly recognizable to Cowboys fans, as both played for the franchise within the last decade. Each has gained coaching experience since their playing days, and either could represent a stabilizing presence for the organization during this period of transition. For Jones, bringing in a trusted figure with a deep understanding of the team’s culture might be the perfect way to restore confidence after McCarthy’s controversial departure.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Moore and Witten: A closer look

Both Moore and Witten represent intriguing options for a fresh start with the Cowboys. On one hand, Moore brings years of coaching experience with the Cowboys and an intimate understanding of the team. On the other hand, Witten, one of the franchise’s all-time greats, presents a unique opportunity to showcase his coaching abilities at the NFL level.

Here’s a closer look at their coaching experience:

Kellen Moore: After retiring as a Cowboys quarterback, Moore transitioned into coaching, becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to Offensive Coordinator the following year, holding the position for three seasons. In 2023, he took on the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, contributing to the success of their high-powered offense. Notably, Moore is now a key factor in the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive dominance this season.

Jason Witten: A legendary figure in Cowboys history, Witten retired after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He began his coaching career as head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, in 2021. Over the past few years, he has worked to build his leadership skills and gain experience at the high school level.

Cowboys need more than a coach

After failing to make the NFL playoffs, Cowboys fans are understandably concerned about the team’s future. While securing a strong name for the head coach position could be a step in the right direction, the team’s current roster hasn’t lived up to its potential this season.

Take Dak Prescott, for example. Limited to just eight games this season, Prescott struggled to make an impact. He threw 11 touchdown passes, amassed 1,978 yards, and had eight interceptions. His 64% completion rate and just 87 first-down passes highlight a season well below his usual standards.

Adding to the uncertainty is the unpredictability of team owner Jerry Jones. Known for his changing decisions, Jones has made moves that leave fans and analysts guessing. A prime example is the handling of Mike McCarthy’s tenure.

Before McCarthy’s contract expired, the Chicago Bears reportedly expressed interest in interviewing him, as his standing with the Cowboys seemed tenuous. However, Jones opted not to explore that opportunity, a decision that leaves the team facing an uncertain future.