Micah Parsons sent a very surprising message to his teammates after the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Baltimore Ravens.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Although Dak Prescott tried to pull a comeback in the final minutes, the defense couldn’t deliver.

The numbers are staggering. In their last three home games, the Cowboys have allowed 120 points. Furthermore, they just can’t stop the running game. Last week, Alvin Kamara dominated and Derrick Henry just did the same.

Now, the Super Bowl seems like an unrealistic goal. After a promising win at Cleveland, America’s Team passed from contender to pretender in the NFL and Parsons just had enough of it.

Did the Dallas Cowboys lose today?

The Dallas Cowboys lost 28-25 against the Baltimore Ravens, but the score doesn’t reflect how dominant were Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. That’s why, at the end of the game, Micah Parsons sent a huge message to his teammates about the real problem to solve.

“It’s the same thing. Right now, we just got people trying to be Superman. People just got to own their jobs. We don’t need any Supermans. We just need 11 guys playing together.”

