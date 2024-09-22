Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones explains big reason why Dallas Cowboys didn't sign Derrick Henry after loss against Ravens

Jerry Jones finally talked about Derrick Henry after the running back had a great performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble after a 28-25 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Derrick Henry was spectacular with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the Cowboys have a 1-2 record and face a really tough schedule with six playoff teams remaining on their calendar. Furthermore, the defense has allowed 120 points in the last three home games. Just incredible numbers for a supposed NFL contender.

So, all that Super Bowl talk after a win at Cleveland has suddenly vanished. A lot of questions surround the franchise including why there wasn’t more help on offense for Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and this 2024 version has a lot to improve if they want to make the playoffs. As we’ve mentioned, the defense is a massive problem especially facing the running game.

Derrick Henry finally showed up for the Ravens taking advantage of that weak spot for Dallas and, after the game, Jerry Jones had to answer why he couldn’t sign the former star of the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

Why didn’t Derrick Henry go to the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones admitted that the reason why Derrick Henry wasn’t signed by the Dallas Cowboys were those two big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

As the best free agent running back available, the owner had no margin to make a big offer although that could have boosted his Super Bowl chances. “We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry. I don’t know. Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house? We just couldn’t afford it. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that. This wouldn’t be solved with just jumping over there and getting Jim Brown.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose star player for rest of the season with big injury

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose star player for rest of the season with big injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Pep Guardiola issues strong warning to Premier League referees after Man City's draw vs Arsenal
Premier League

Pep Guardiola issues strong warning to Premier League referees after Man City's draw vs Arsenal

NBA News: Jayson Tatum claims he knew the moment when Celtics would became NBA champions
NBA

NBA News: Jayson Tatum claims he knew the moment when Celtics would became NBA champions

WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s strong message after Indiana Fever fails in Game 1 in Playoffs debut
Sports

WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s strong message after Indiana Fever fails in Game 1 in Playoffs debut

Real Madrid star defender gives Endrick high praise after victory over Espanyol in LaLiga
Soccer

Real Madrid star defender gives Endrick high praise after victory over Espanyol in LaLiga

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo