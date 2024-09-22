Jerry Jones finally talked about Derrick Henry after the running back had a great performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble after a 28-25 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Derrick Henry was spectacular with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the Cowboys have a 1-2 record and face a really tough schedule with six playoff teams remaining on their calendar. Furthermore, the defense has allowed 120 points in the last three home games. Just incredible numbers for a supposed NFL contender.

So, all that Super Bowl talk after a win at Cleveland has suddenly vanished. A lot of questions surround the franchise including why there wasn’t more help on offense for Dak Prescott.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and this 2024 version has a lot to improve if they want to make the playoffs. As we’ve mentioned, the defense is a massive problem especially facing the running game.

Derrick Henry finally showed up for the Ravens taking advantage of that weak spot for Dallas and, after the game, Jerry Jones had to answer why he couldn’t sign the former star of the Tennessee Titans.

Why didn’t Derrick Henry go to the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones admitted that the reason why Derrick Henry wasn’t signed by the Dallas Cowboys were those two big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

As the best free agent running back available, the owner had no margin to make a big offer although that could have boosted his Super Bowl chances. “We couldn’t afford Derrick Henry. I don’t know. Why can’t you buy a mansion when you live in a different kind of house? We just couldn’t afford it. We can’t make that all fit. That’s as simple as that. This wouldn’t be solved with just jumping over there and getting Jim Brown.”

