Mike McCarthy has led the Dallas Cowboys to 36 wins in the regular season during the last three years. That number can only be compared in the same span with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, after a shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones decided to put an ultimatum on him by not deliverin a long awaited contract extension for the head coach.

By the way, that’s the same story for other stars in the team such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. No money until results arrive to justify it.

Mike McCarthy gets real about Dak Prescott’s situation with Dallas Cowboys

During an interview with CBS, Mike McCarthy answered if Dak Prescott will feel the pressure of not having a contract extension if there’s not an agreement before the 2024 season.

“If you look at his history, Dak is always pushing the envelope. I don’t think he need to be up against the wall to do that. I just appreciate the way he works every day. He has tremendous drive. I don’t think the things that are going on off the field affect him.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl with Dak Prescott?

Well, that was the big question for Mike McCarthy considering the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades. The head coach totally believes in his quarterback.

“I think every year if you don’t line up and think you can win one, then, what are you doing in this business? So, definitely I think we’re in that group (contenders for the Super Bowl).”