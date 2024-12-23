NFL adjusts sunday game time for Eagles vs Cowboys in Week 17

A new announcement has been made regarding the game time for the Week 17 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. But this wasn’t the only game affected by a schedule change—another contest also saw an adjustment.

The Eagles are returning home with empty hands after a tough loss in Washington, where they were defeated by the aggressive Commanders, who never relented and secured a 33-36 win. The Eagles were further impacted by the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was ruled out due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, already eliminated from playoff contention, will play on the road, hoping to close out the regular season on a high note. They are currently on a two-game winning streak after victories over the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 12-3, the Eagles are focused solely on securing the top seed to clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage. They are in a tight race for the No. 1 spot with the 13-2 Detroit Lions, who recently set a historic franchise record under head coach Dan Campbell.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Advertisement

New Game Time for Eagles vs. Cowboys

According to the league’s announcement, the Cowboys and Eagles will now play on Sunday, December 29, at 1:00 p.m. (ET). It will be a typical early Sunday afternoon game, with the home team likely favored as they fight for top playoff positioning.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts' net worth: How rich is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

Packers vs. Vikings Also Gets New Time Slot

The Vikings also saw a schedule change, with their game against the Packers at US Bank Stadium now set for 4:25 p.m. (ET). It’s worth noting that the Vikings have lost just one game at home this season.