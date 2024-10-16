Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys being called a 'soft' team

Mike McCarthy answered to all fans and critics who are calling the Dallas Cowboys a soft team after losing against the Detroit Lions.

Mike McCarthy head coach of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesMike McCarthy head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike McCarthy is running out of time to save his job with the Dallas Cowboys. Although Jerry Jones gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the head coach wasn’t part of that plan.

It was sort of an ultimatum from the controversial owner after a crushing loss in the playoffs last year against the Green Bay Packers. No more margin of error. It’s Super Bowl or bust for McCarthy.

However, the problem is that the start of the 2024 season hasn’t fulfilled the expectation. The Cowboys are 3-3 following an embarrassing loss at home with the Lions and don’t look like contenders in the NFL.

Will Mike McCarthy sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones has shown no intentions to give him a new deal. However, after the loss against the Lions, the owner already confirmed he won’t make a coaching change soon.

In the middle of this complicated scenario, McCarthy gave a strong answer to reporters who said the Cowboys had a clear lack of toughness tagging them as a soft team.

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“I think you’ve got to be really careful when you use the word soft. Particularly in this game at this level. The Lions were clearly playing faster than we were. There’s no doubt about it. They played with more confidence as the game went on. I think it’s more about playing faster than the other guy. They played very well and we did not.”

