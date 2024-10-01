The Miami Dolphins are not going through their best moments, and HC Mike McDaniel has issued a strong warning to all the team's players after another embarrassing loss this season.

It has not been the best 2024 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins. After an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans, Mike McDaniel has issued a strong warning to all the team’s players about their poor performances.

The Dolphins have fallen far below expectations this year. The club lost Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 due to a concussion, and things have gone downhill for the AFC East team since then.

At 1-3, fans are asking Mike McDaniel to make some urgent changes. Now, the head coach has responded to those requests, delivering a stern warning to all his players after a tough loss in Week 4.

Mike McDaniel warns Dolphins players after losing to the Titans

The Dolphins started the 2024 season on the right foot by defeating the Jaguars. Nevertheless, they struggled to beat Jacksonville despite being favorites to win the game easily.

Things got even more complicated in Week 2. While facing the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in the league, and the team had to send him to injured reserve to avoid further issues.

Since then, the Dolphins have suffered three consecutive losses. In Week 4, Miami endured an embarrassing defeat to the Tennessee Titans, leading Mike McDaniel to issue a strong warning to all his players to perform better from now on.

“Everything is on the table,” McDaniel said when asked if there will be changes to the offense for the next games, via the Miami Herald. “… There will be things that will change; hard to say what those things are. There definitely is a need for it. That [performance is] not even close to good enough. You have to open yourself to all things.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 30: Tyler Huntley #18 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tyler Huntley was the quarterback who started against the Titans, making his debut with the Dolphins. However, the former Ravens player completed only 14 passes out of 22 attempts for 96 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I have to look at the tape,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “There was a tremendous disconnect between preparation and execution. So there was a multitude of contributors to it, I believe, but I have to check the tape out. Bottom line is it doesn’t matter what we’re doing behind the scenes. On the field that’s not even close to good enough, so you just have to go back to the drawing board and assess very critically.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play again this season?

It is clear that the Miami Dolphins are really struggling without Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 3, which means he will be eligible to return in Week 7.

According to reports, Tagovailoa wants to play football again. However, it will also depend on what the team decides about his future, as another concussion could put in danger not only his career but also his life.

